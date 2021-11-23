Flora Corporati Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 46.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in September 2021 down 46.99% from Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021 down 1633.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021 down 1033.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Flora Corporati shares closed at 7.41 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)