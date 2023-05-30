Flora Corporati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore, up 217.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore in March 2023 up 217.72% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 193.24% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 221.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
|Flora Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.38
|10.89
|6.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.38
|10.89
|6.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.39
|9.97
|5.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|0.08
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.77
|0.46
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.77
|0.46
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.77
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|0.77
|0.46
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|0.77
|0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|0.77
|0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|8.73
|8.73
|8.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.88
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.88
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.88
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.88
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited