Flora Corporati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore, up 217.72% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 21.38 10.89 6.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 21.38 10.89 6.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.39 9.97 5.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.08 0.08 0.42 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 -0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.30 0.07 0.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.77 0.46 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.77 0.46 Interest 0.00 -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.39 0.77 0.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.39 0.77 0.46 Tax 0.03 -- 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 0.77 0.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 0.77 0.45 Equity Share Capital 8.73 8.73 8.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.49 0.88 0.52 Diluted EPS -0.49 0.88 0.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.49 0.88 0.52 Diluted EPS -0.49 0.88 0.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited