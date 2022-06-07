Flora Corporati Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 55.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 41.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Flora Corporati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Flora Corporati shares closed at 7.41 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)