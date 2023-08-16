Flora Corporati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 25.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in June 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Flora Corporati EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Flora Corporati shares closed at 10.71 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)