Flora Corporati Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 54.43% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in December 2021 up 54.43% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 88.09% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 93.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.
Flora Corporati shares closed at 7.41 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)
|Flora Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.67
|4.16
|7.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.67
|4.16
|7.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.19
|4.14
|7.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.16
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.11
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.39
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|8.73
|8.73
|8.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.43
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.43
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.43
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.43
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited