Flora Corporati Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.56 crore, down 47.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.56 crore in December 2020 down 47.46% from Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 74.22% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Flora Corporati shares closed at 7.41 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)