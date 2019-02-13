Flora Corporati Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in December 2018 up 17.43% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 56.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 54.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.

Flora Corporati EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.

Flora Corporati shares closed at 12.49 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)