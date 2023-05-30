Flomic Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.22 crore, down 41.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.22 crore in March 2023 down 41.17% from Rs. 127.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 81.62% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 32.44% from Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2022.

Flomic Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2022.

Flomic Global shares closed at 101.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.35% returns over the last 6 months and -3.33% over the last 12 months.