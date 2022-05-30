 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flomic Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore, up 136.95% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flomic Global Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore in March 2022 up 136.95% from Rs. 53.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022 up 618.16% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2022 up 278.98% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2021.

Flomic Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Flomic Global shares closed at 105.05 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Flomic Global Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.88 110.54 53.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.88 110.54 53.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 91.91 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.22 5.08 4.82
Depreciation 3.78 3.29 2.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.68 4.17 46.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.19 6.09 0.08
Other Income 0.93 0.22 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.12 6.31 0.75
Interest 1.74 1.77 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.38 4.53 -0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.38 4.53 -0.37
Tax 1.63 1.14 0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.75 3.39 -0.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.75 3.39 -0.92
Equity Share Capital 18.17 18.17 18.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 1.86 -0.55
Diluted EPS 2.62 1.86 -0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 1.86 -0.55
Diluted EPS 2.62 1.86 -0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 30, 2022 08:26 pm
