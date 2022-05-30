Flomic Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore, up 136.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.88 crore in March 2022 up 136.95% from Rs. 53.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022 up 618.16% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2022 up 278.98% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2021.

Flomic Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Flomic Global shares closed at 105.05 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)