Flomic Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.24 crore, down 51.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.24 crore in June 2023 down 51.11% from Rs. 139.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 down 70.51% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2023 down 20.53% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2022.

Flomic Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2022.

Flomic Global shares closed at 90.51 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.74% over the last 12 months.