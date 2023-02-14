 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flomic Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.94 crore, down 24.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flomic Global Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.94 crore in December 2022 down 24.97% from Rs. 110.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 67.01% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021.

Flomic Global Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.94 124.64 110.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.94 124.64 110.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 91.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.21 6.85 5.08
Depreciation 4.78 4.16 3.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.90 106.16 4.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.05 7.48 6.09
Other Income 0.56 0.54 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.61 8.02 6.31
Interest 2.10 2.28 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.51 5.74 4.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.51 5.74 4.53
Tax 0.39 1.46 1.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.12 4.28 3.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.12 4.28 3.39
Equity Share Capital 18.17 18.17 18.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 2.35 1.86
Diluted EPS 0.62 -- 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 2.35 1.86
Diluted EPS 0.62 -- 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited