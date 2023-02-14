Flomic Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.94 crore, down 24.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.94 crore in December 2022 down 24.97% from Rs. 110.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 67.01% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021.