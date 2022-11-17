Flexituff Ventu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 260.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.75 crore in September 2022 down 79.4% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 109.51% from Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.80 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and 91.57% over the last 12 months.