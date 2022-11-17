 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Flexituff Ventu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 260.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.75 crore in September 2022 down 79.4% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 109.51% from Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.80 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and 91.57% over the last 12 months.

Flexituff Ventures International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 259.42 246.43 260.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 259.42 246.43 260.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 141.26 156.23 158.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.73 0.08 4.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.35 -14.86 -1.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.42 41.92 47.80
Depreciation 17.30 17.78 17.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.30 45.47 43.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.94 -0.19 -9.93
Other Income 3.40 4.58 5.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.54 4.39 -4.52
Interest 17.43 17.50 16.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.97 -13.11 -21.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.97 -13.11 -21.46
Tax -0.22 -2.95 -1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.75 -10.16 -19.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.75 -10.16 -19.93
Equity Share Capital 24.88 24.88 24.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.37 -4.08 -8.01
Diluted EPS -14.37 -4.08 -8.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.37 -4.08 -8.01
Diluted EPS -14.37 -4.08 -8.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Flexituff Ventu #Flexituff Ventures International #packaging #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm