Flexituff Ventu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 260.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.75 crore in September 2022 down 79.4% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 109.51% from Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2021.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.80 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and 91.57% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|259.42
|246.43
|260.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|259.42
|246.43
|260.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|141.26
|156.23
|158.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.73
|0.08
|4.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.35
|-14.86
|-1.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.42
|41.92
|47.80
|Depreciation
|17.30
|17.78
|17.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.30
|45.47
|43.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.94
|-0.19
|-9.93
|Other Income
|3.40
|4.58
|5.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.54
|4.39
|-4.52
|Interest
|17.43
|17.50
|16.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.97
|-13.11
|-21.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.97
|-13.11
|-21.46
|Tax
|-0.22
|-2.95
|-1.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.75
|-10.16
|-19.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.75
|-10.16
|-19.93
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.37
|-4.08
|-8.01
|Diluted EPS
|-14.37
|-4.08
|-8.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.37
|-4.08
|-8.01
|Diluted EPS
|-14.37
|-4.08
|-8.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited