    Flexituff Ventu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 259.42 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 260.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.75 crore in September 2022 down 79.4% from Rs. 19.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 109.51% from Rs. 13.04 crore in September 2021.

    Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.80 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and 91.57% over the last 12 months.

    Flexituff Ventures International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations259.42246.43260.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations259.42246.43260.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.26156.23158.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.730.084.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.35-14.86-1.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.4241.9247.80
    Depreciation17.3017.7817.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.3045.4743.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.94-0.19-9.93
    Other Income3.404.585.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.544.39-4.52
    Interest17.4317.5016.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.97-13.11-21.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-35.97-13.11-21.46
    Tax-0.22-2.95-1.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.75-10.16-19.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.75-10.16-19.93
    Equity Share Capital24.8824.8824.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.37-4.08-8.01
    Diluted EPS-14.37-4.08-8.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.37-4.08-8.01
    Diluted EPS-14.37-4.08-8.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Flexituff Ventu #Flexituff Ventures International #packaging #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm