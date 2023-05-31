Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.01 crore, down 23.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 184.01 crore in March 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 241.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2023 up 38.23% from Rs. 34.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2023 down 1044.32% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 28.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.01
|225.44
|241.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.01
|225.44
|241.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|115.69
|119.94
|152.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.73
|13.92
|-6.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.51
|8.81
|0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.94
|45.11
|44.90
|Depreciation
|16.14
|17.03
|16.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.69
|47.72
|60.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.67
|-27.08
|-26.77
|Other Income
|2.39
|3.80
|8.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.28
|-23.28
|-18.17
|Interest
|16.99
|17.87
|17.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.27
|-41.15
|-35.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.27
|-41.15
|-35.78
|Tax
|-31.83
|-3.99
|-1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.44
|-37.16
|-34.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.44
|-37.16
|-34.71
|Equity Share Capital
|26.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-14.93
|-13.95
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-14.93
|-13.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-14.93
|-13.95
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-14.93
|-13.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited