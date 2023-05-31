Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.01 crore, down 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.01 crore in March 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 241.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2023 up 38.23% from Rs. 34.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2023 down 1044.32% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 28.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.