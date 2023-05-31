English
    Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.01 crore, down 23.67% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.01 crore in March 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 241.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2023 up 38.23% from Rs. 34.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2023 down 1044.32% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 28.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.

    Flexituff Ventures International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.01225.44241.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.01225.44241.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.69119.94152.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.7313.92-6.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.518.810.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.9445.1144.90
    Depreciation16.1417.0316.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.6947.7260.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.67-27.08-26.77
    Other Income2.393.808.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.28-23.28-18.17
    Interest16.9917.8717.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-53.27-41.15-35.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-53.27-41.15-35.78
    Tax-31.83-3.99-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.44-37.16-34.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.44-37.16-34.71
    Equity Share Capital26.8824.8824.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.61-14.93-13.95
    Diluted EPS-8.61-14.93-13.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.61-14.93-13.95
    Diluted EPS-8.61-14.93-13.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm