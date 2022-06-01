 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.07 crore, down 9.04% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.07 crore in March 2022 down 9.04% from Rs. 265.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.71 crore in March 2022 down 1725.25% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 106.32% from Rs. 27.83 crore in March 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.09% over the last 12 months.

Flexituff Ventures International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 241.07 273.13 265.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 241.07 273.13 265.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 152.50 152.63 153.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -6.78 1.29 5.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.69 16.60 -10.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.90 47.51 43.07
Depreciation 16.41 17.54 16.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.13 46.78 48.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.77 -9.21 9.37
Other Income 8.60 2.39 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.17 -6.82 11.03
Interest 17.60 14.69 19.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.78 -21.51 -8.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.78 -21.51 -8.56
Tax -1.07 -5.84 -6.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -34.71 -15.67 -1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -34.71 -15.67 -1.90
Equity Share Capital 24.88 24.88 24.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.95 -6.30 -0.76
Diluted EPS -13.95 -6.30 -0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.95 -6.30 -0.76
Diluted EPS -13.95 -6.30 -0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:23 pm
