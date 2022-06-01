Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.07 crore, down 9.04% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 241.07 crore in March 2022 down 9.04% from Rs. 265.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.71 crore in March 2022 down 1725.25% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 106.32% from Rs. 27.83 crore in March 2021.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.09% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|241.07
|273.13
|265.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|241.07
|273.13
|265.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.50
|152.63
|153.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-6.78
|1.29
|5.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|16.60
|-10.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.90
|47.51
|43.07
|Depreciation
|16.41
|17.54
|16.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.13
|46.78
|48.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.77
|-9.21
|9.37
|Other Income
|8.60
|2.39
|1.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.17
|-6.82
|11.03
|Interest
|17.60
|14.69
|19.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.78
|-21.51
|-8.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.78
|-21.51
|-8.56
|Tax
|-1.07
|-5.84
|-6.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.71
|-15.67
|-1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.71
|-15.67
|-1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.95
|-6.30
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-13.95
|-6.30
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.95
|-6.30
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-13.95
|-6.30
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited