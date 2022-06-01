Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.07 crore, down 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.07 crore in March 2022 down 9.04% from Rs. 265.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.71 crore in March 2022 down 1725.25% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 106.32% from Rs. 27.83 crore in March 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.23% returns over the last 6 months and 7.09% over the last 12 months.