Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore in March 2019 up 3.65% from Rs. 295.09 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2019 up 71.51% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2019 down 2.47% from Rs. 45.74 crore in March 2018.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 38.95 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.88
|311.23
|295.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.88
|311.23
|295.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|167.32
|167.74
|138.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.24
|6.02
|-0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.69
|2.52
|36.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.32
|50.29
|45.40
|Depreciation
|18.02
|17.53
|22.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.03
|34.10
|40.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.64
|33.03
|12.10
|Other Income
|-0.05
|5.22
|11.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.59
|38.25
|23.58
|Interest
|27.84
|26.98
|28.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|11.28
|-4.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|11.28
|-4.53
|Tax
|0.52
|2.70
|1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.77
|8.57
|-6.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.77
|8.57
|-6.23
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|3.45
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|3.45
|-2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|3.45
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|3.45
|-2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited