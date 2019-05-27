Flexituff Ventu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.88 crore in March 2019 up 3.65% from Rs. 295.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2019 up 71.51% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2019 down 2.47% from Rs. 45.74 crore in March 2018.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 38.95 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.85% over the last 12 months.