Flexituff Ventu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.96 crore, down 34.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.96 crore in June 2023 down 34.68% from Rs. 246.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.39 crore in June 2023 down 278.04% from Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.11 crore in June 2023 down 195.22% from Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2022.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 15.59% over the last 12 months.