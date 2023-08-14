English
    Flexituff Ventu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.96 crore, down 34.68% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.96 crore in June 2023 down 34.68% from Rs. 246.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.39 crore in June 2023 down 278.04% from Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.11 crore in June 2023 down 195.22% from Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2022.

    Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 15.59% over the last 12 months.

    Flexituff Ventures International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.96184.01246.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.96184.01246.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.74115.69156.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.286.730.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.17-13.51-14.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.2942.9441.92
    Depreciation15.2516.1417.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8754.6945.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.30-38.67-0.19
    Other Income1.932.394.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.36-36.284.39
    Interest17.8916.9917.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.26-53.27-13.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-54.26-53.27-13.11
    Tax-15.86-31.83-2.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.39-21.44-10.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.39-21.44-10.16
    Equity Share Capital26.8826.8824.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.28-8.61-4.08
    Diluted EPS-14.28-8.61-4.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.28-8.61-4.08
    Diluted EPS-14.28-8.61-4.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Flexituff Ventu #Flexituff Ventures International #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

