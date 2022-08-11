 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flexituff Ventu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore in June 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 264.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2022 up 7817.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.

Flexituff Ventures International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.43 241.07 264.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.43 241.07 264.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.23 152.50 171.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 -6.78 9.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.86 0.69 2.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.92 44.90 47.48
Depreciation 17.78 16.41 17.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.47 60.13 36.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -26.77 -20.96
Other Income 4.58 8.60 3.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.39 -18.17 -17.69
Interest 17.50 17.60 17.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.11 -35.78 -35.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.11 -35.78 -35.26
Tax -2.95 -1.07 -11.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.16 -34.71 -24.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.16 -34.71 -24.26
Equity Share Capital 24.88 24.88 24.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.08 -13.95 -9.75
Diluted EPS -4.08 -13.95 -9.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.08 -13.95 -9.75
Diluted EPS -4.08 -13.95 -9.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

