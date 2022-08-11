Flexituff Ventu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore in June 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 264.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2022 up 7817.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.43
|241.07
|264.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.43
|241.07
|264.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.23
|152.50
|171.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|-6.78
|9.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.86
|0.69
|2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.92
|44.90
|47.48
|Depreciation
|17.78
|16.41
|17.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.47
|60.13
|36.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-26.77
|-20.96
|Other Income
|4.58
|8.60
|3.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.39
|-18.17
|-17.69
|Interest
|17.50
|17.60
|17.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.11
|-35.78
|-35.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.11
|-35.78
|-35.26
|Tax
|-2.95
|-1.07
|-11.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.16
|-34.71
|-24.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.16
|-34.71
|-24.26
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.08
|-13.95
|-9.75
|Diluted EPS
|-4.08
|-13.95
|-9.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.08
|-13.95
|-9.75
|Diluted EPS
|-4.08
|-13.95
|-9.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited