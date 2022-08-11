Flexituff Ventu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore in June 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 264.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2022 up 7817.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.