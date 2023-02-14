 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 273.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2022 down 137.17% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 158.3% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.

Flexituff Ventures International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 225.44 259.42 273.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 225.44 259.42 273.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.94 141.26 152.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.92 1.73 1.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.81 34.35 16.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.11 45.42 47.51
Depreciation 17.03 17.30 17.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.72 41.30 46.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.08 -21.94 -9.21
Other Income 3.80 3.40 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.28 -18.54 -6.82
Interest 17.87 17.43 14.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.15 -35.97 -21.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -41.15 -35.97 -21.51
Tax -3.99 -0.22 -5.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -37.16 -35.75 -15.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -37.16 -35.75 -15.67
Equity Share Capital 24.88 24.88 24.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.93 -14.37 -6.30
Diluted EPS -14.93 -14.37 -6.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.93 -14.37 -6.30
Diluted EPS -14.93 -14.37 -6.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited