Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 273.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2022 down 137.17% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 158.3% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.