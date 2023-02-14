English
    Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 273.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2022 down 137.17% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 158.3% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.

    Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.73% over the last 12 months.

    Flexituff Ventures International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations225.44259.42273.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations225.44259.42273.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.94141.26152.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.921.731.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.8134.3516.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.1145.4247.51
    Depreciation17.0317.3017.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.7241.3046.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.08-21.94-9.21
    Other Income3.803.402.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.28-18.54-6.82
    Interest17.8717.4314.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.15-35.97-21.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-41.15-35.97-21.51
    Tax-3.99-0.22-5.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-37.16-35.75-15.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-37.16-35.75-15.67
    Equity Share Capital24.8824.8824.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.93-14.37-6.30
    Diluted EPS-14.93-14.37-6.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.93-14.37-6.30
    Diluted EPS-14.93-14.37-6.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Flexituff Ventu #Flexituff Ventures International #packaging #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:33 am