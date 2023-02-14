Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 225.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 273.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2022 down 137.17% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 158.3% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.73% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|225.44
|259.42
|273.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|225.44
|259.42
|273.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.94
|141.26
|152.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.92
|1.73
|1.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.81
|34.35
|16.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.11
|45.42
|47.51
|Depreciation
|17.03
|17.30
|17.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.72
|41.30
|46.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.08
|-21.94
|-9.21
|Other Income
|3.80
|3.40
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.28
|-18.54
|-6.82
|Interest
|17.87
|17.43
|14.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.15
|-35.97
|-21.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.15
|-35.97
|-21.51
|Tax
|-3.99
|-0.22
|-5.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.16
|-35.75
|-15.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.16
|-35.75
|-15.67
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.93
|-14.37
|-6.30
|Diluted EPS
|-14.93
|-14.37
|-6.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.93
|-14.37
|-6.30
|Diluted EPS
|-14.93
|-14.37
|-6.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited