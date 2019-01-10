Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 311.23 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.23 crore in December 2018 up 17.45% from Rs. 264.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2018 up 493.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.78 crore in December 2018 up 15.8% from Rs. 48.17 crore in December 2017.

Flexituff Ventu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2017.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 49.55 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 58.56% returns over the last 6 months and -44.79% over the last 12 months.