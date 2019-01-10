App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 311.23 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 311.23 crore in December 2018 up 17.45% from Rs. 264.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2018 up 493.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.78 crore in December 2018 up 15.8% from Rs. 48.17 crore in December 2017.

Flexituff Ventu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2017.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 49.55 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 58.56% returns over the last 6 months and -44.79% over the last 12 months.

Flexituff Ventures International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 311.23 302.34 264.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 311.23 302.34 264.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 167.74 164.27 150.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.02 18.91 0.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.52 11.39 -17.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.29 48.66 50.02
Depreciation 17.53 17.15 17.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.10 38.76 35.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.03 3.21 28.47
Other Income 5.22 11.83 1.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.25 15.05 30.36
Interest 26.98 28.09 28.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.28 -13.05 1.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.28 -13.05 1.77
Tax 2.70 -3.56 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.57 -9.49 1.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.57 -9.49 1.44
Equity Share Capital 24.88 24.88 24.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 -3.81 0.58
Diluted EPS 3.45 -3.81 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 -3.81 0.58
Diluted EPS 3.45 -3.81 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 01:06 pm

