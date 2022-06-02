Flexituff Ventu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore in March 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 265.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.85 crore in March 2022 down 2066.47% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2022 down 84.35% from Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 27.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.56% returns over the last 6 months and 14.11% over the last 12 months.