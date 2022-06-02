 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flexituff Ventu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore in March 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 265.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.85 crore in March 2022 down 2066.47% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2022 down 84.35% from Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 27.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.56% returns over the last 6 months and 14.11% over the last 12 months.

Flexituff Ventures International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 242.37 274.45 265.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 242.37 274.45 265.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 152.50 152.63 153.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -6.78 1.29 5.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.69 16.60 -10.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.91 47.52 43.08
Depreciation 16.41 17.54 16.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.74 45.86 47.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.10 -6.99 10.94
Other Income 8.15 1.69 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.94 -5.30 11.76
Interest 17.62 14.69 19.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.57 -19.99 -7.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.57 -19.99 -7.83
Tax -0.72 -5.84 -6.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.85 -14.15 -1.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.85 -14.15 -1.33
Minority Interest -- -0.09 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -28.85 -14.24 -1.33
Equity Share Capital 24.88 24.88 24.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.74 -5.72 -0.61
Diluted EPS -11.74 -5.72 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.74 -5.72 -0.61
Diluted EPS -11.74 -5.72 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
