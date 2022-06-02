Flexituff Ventu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore in March 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 265.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.85 crore in March 2022 down 2066.47% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2022 down 84.35% from Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2021.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 27.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.56% returns over the last 6 months and 14.11% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|242.37
|274.45
|265.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|242.37
|274.45
|265.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.50
|152.63
|153.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-6.78
|1.29
|5.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|16.60
|-10.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.91
|47.52
|43.08
|Depreciation
|16.41
|17.54
|16.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.74
|45.86
|47.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.10
|-6.99
|10.94
|Other Income
|8.15
|1.69
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.94
|-5.30
|11.76
|Interest
|17.62
|14.69
|19.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.57
|-19.99
|-7.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.57
|-19.99
|-7.83
|Tax
|-0.72
|-5.84
|-6.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.85
|-14.15
|-1.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.85
|-14.15
|-1.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.09
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.85
|-14.24
|-1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.74
|-5.72
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-11.74
|-5.72
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.74
|-5.72
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-11.74
|-5.72
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
