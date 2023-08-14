Flexituff Ventu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.96 crore, down 34.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.96 crore in June 2023 down 34.68% from Rs. 246.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.25 crore in June 2023 down 237.2% from Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2023 down 206.16% from Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2022.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 15.59% over the last 12 months.