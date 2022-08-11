 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Flexituff Ventu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore, down 6.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore in June 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 264.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2022 up 52.43% from Rs. 23.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2022 up 3742.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.

Flexituff Ventures International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.43 242.37 264.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.43 242.37 264.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.23 152.50 171.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 -6.78 9.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.56 0.69 2.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.92 44.91 47.48
Depreciation 17.78 16.41 17.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.73 54.74 35.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 -20.10 -20.01
Other Income 3.94 8.15 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.20 -11.94 -17.45
Interest 17.51 17.62 17.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.31 -29.57 -35.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.31 -29.57 -35.02
Tax -3.30 -0.72 -11.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.02 -28.85 -24.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.02 -28.85 -24.02
Minority Interest 0.67 -- 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.34 -28.85 -23.85
Equity Share Capital 24.88 24.88 24.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.56 -11.74 -9.58
Diluted EPS -4.56 -11.74 -9.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.56 -11.74 -9.58
Diluted EPS -4.56 -11.74 -9.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Flexituff Ventu #Flexituff Ventures International #packaging #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.