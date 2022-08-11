Flexituff Ventu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore, down 6.84% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.43 crore in June 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 264.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.34 crore in June 2022 up 52.43% from Rs. 23.85 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2022 up 3742.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 26.45 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 39.58% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.43
|242.37
|264.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.43
|242.37
|264.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.23
|152.50
|171.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|-6.78
|9.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.56
|0.69
|2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.92
|44.91
|47.48
|Depreciation
|17.78
|16.41
|17.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.73
|54.74
|35.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-20.10
|-20.01
|Other Income
|3.94
|8.15
|2.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.20
|-11.94
|-17.45
|Interest
|17.51
|17.62
|17.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.31
|-29.57
|-35.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.31
|-29.57
|-35.02
|Tax
|-3.30
|-0.72
|-11.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.02
|-28.85
|-24.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.02
|-28.85
|-24.02
|Minority Interest
|0.67
|--
|0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.34
|-28.85
|-23.85
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.56
|-11.74
|-9.58
|Diluted EPS
|-4.56
|-11.74
|-9.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.56
|-11.74
|-9.58
|Diluted EPS
|-4.56
|-11.74
|-9.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited