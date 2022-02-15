Flexituff Ventu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 274.45 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.45 crore in December 2021 up 23% from Rs. 223.14 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2021 down 164.65% from Rs. 22.02 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2021 down 83.2% from Rs. 72.84 crore in December 2020.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.10 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.80% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.45
|260.37
|223.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.45
|260.37
|223.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.63
|158.37
|128.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.29
|4.42
|8.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.60
|-1.48
|-8.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.52
|47.80
|45.57
|Depreciation
|17.54
|17.56
|18.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.86
|42.72
|39.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-9.02
|-8.82
|Other Income
|1.69
|4.72
|63.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.30
|-4.30
|54.48
|Interest
|14.69
|16.95
|19.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.99
|-21.25
|34.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.99
|-21.25
|34.54
|Tax
|-5.84
|-1.54
|12.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.15
|-19.71
|21.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.15
|-19.71
|21.85
|Minority Interest
|-0.09
|0.17
|0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.24
|-19.54
|22.02
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.72
|-7.85
|8.85
|Diluted EPS
|-5.72
|-7.85
|8.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.72
|-7.85
|8.85
|Diluted EPS
|-5.72
|-7.85
|8.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited