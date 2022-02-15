Flexituff Ventu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 274.45 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.45 crore in December 2021 up 23% from Rs. 223.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2021 down 164.65% from Rs. 22.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2021 down 83.2% from Rs. 72.84 crore in December 2020.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 31.10 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.80% over the last 12 months.