Flexituff Ventu Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.14 crore, up 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.14 crore in December 2020 up 22.28% from Rs. 182.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.02 crore in December 2020 up 125.69% from Rs. 85.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.84 crore in December 2020 up 260.94% from Rs. 45.26 crore in December 2019.

Flexituff Ventu EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 34.35 in December 2019.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 17.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)