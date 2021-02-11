MARKET NEWS

Flexituff Ventu Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.14 crore, up 22.28% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.14 crore in December 2020 up 22.28% from Rs. 182.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.02 crore in December 2020 up 125.69% from Rs. 85.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.84 crore in December 2020 up 260.94% from Rs. 45.26 crore in December 2019.

Flexituff Ventu EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 34.35 in December 2019.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 17.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)

Flexituff Ventures International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations223.14224.97182.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations223.14224.97182.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials128.92117.02104.00
Purchase of Traded Goods8.2720.970.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.865.4518.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.5746.8741.65
Depreciation18.3618.5818.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.7041.5366.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.82-25.44-67.35
Other Income63.302.983.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.48-22.46-64.13
Interest19.9315.8221.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.54-38.28-85.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax34.54-38.28-85.28
Tax12.69-28.120.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.85-10.16-85.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.85-10.16-85.73
Minority Interest0.17----
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.02-10.16-85.73
Equity Share Capital24.8824.8824.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.85-3.99-34.35
Diluted EPS8.85-3.99-34.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.85-3.99-34.35
Diluted EPS8.85-3.99-34.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Flexituff Ventu #Flexituff Ventures International #packaging #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 06:00 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

