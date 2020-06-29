Flex Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore, down 15.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore in March 2020 down 15.66% from Rs. 19.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2020 down 57.25% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020 down 46.81% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2019.

Flex Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2019.

Flex Foods shares closed at 46.30 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.