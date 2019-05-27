Flex Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore, down 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore in March 2019 down 11.94% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2019 up 188.14% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2019 up 19.2% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2018.

Flex Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2018.

Flex Foods shares closed at 59.25 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and -45.06% over the last 12 months.