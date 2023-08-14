English
    Flex Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore, down 1.14% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flex Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.14% from Rs. 27.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 down 257.32% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 down 21.04% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

    Flex Foods shares closed at 103.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.

    Flex Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9534.8027.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9534.8027.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0011.617.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.280.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.88-7.20-3.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.055.884.46
    Depreciation3.643.531.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3219.0014.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.181.702.35
    Other Income0.03-0.070.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.151.633.02
    Interest3.4311.810.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.58-10.182.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.58-10.182.25
    Tax-1.11-2.700.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.47-7.481.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.47-7.481.57
    Equity Share Capital12.4512.4512.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.98-6.011.26
    Diluted EPS-1.98-6.011.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.98-6.011.26
    Diluted EPS-1.98-6.011.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Flex Foods #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

