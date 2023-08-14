Flex Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore, down 1.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.14% from Rs. 27.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 down 257.32% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 down 21.04% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

Flex Foods shares closed at 103.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.