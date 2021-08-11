Flex Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.91 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.91 crore in June 2021 up 23.09% from Rs. 17.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2021 down 3.79% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2021 down 4.41% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2020.

Flex Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2020.

Flex Foods shares closed at 121.10 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.13% returns over the last 6 months and 126.57% over the last 12 months.