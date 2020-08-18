Flex Foods Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore in June 2020 down 13.38% from Rs. 20.55 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2020 down 1.36% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2020 up 12.5% from Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2019.

Flex Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2019.

Flex Foods shares closed at 52.80 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.07% over the last 12 months.