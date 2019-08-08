Flex Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.55 crore, down 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.55 crore in June 2019 down 11.15% from Rs. 23.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2019 up 1.73% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2019 down 12.04% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2018.

Flex Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2018.

Flex Foods shares closed at 53.75 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -36.32% over the last 12 months.