Flex Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 32.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in December 2020 up 32.74% from Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2020 up 137.25% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2020 up 71.7% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2019.

Flex Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2019.

Flex Foods shares closed at 76.75 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.19% returns over the last 6 months and 90.21% over the last 12 months.