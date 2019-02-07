Flex Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore in December 2018 down 17.16% from Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 down 71.74% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2018 down 46.24% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2017.

Flex Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2017.

Flex Foods shares closed at 67.50 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -47.65% over the last 12 months.