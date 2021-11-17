Flag Finin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 38.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2021 up 38.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 25.57% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Flag Finin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2020.

Flag Finin shares closed at 71.20 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 190.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1,720.97% over the last 12 months.