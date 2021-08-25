Flag Finin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 13.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 13.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 36.09% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Flag Finin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Flag Finin shares closed at 79.85 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 448.04% returns over the last 6 months and 858.58% over the last 12 months.