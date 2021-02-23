Flag Finin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 5334.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 5334.62% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 163.3% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Flag Finin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Flag Finin shares closed at 14.29 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.55% returns over the last 6 months