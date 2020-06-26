Five X Tradecom Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 50.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 95.57% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Five X Tradecom shares closed at 0.31 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -45.61% over the last 12 months.