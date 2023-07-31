Five Star Business Finance hits 52-week high on Q1 earnings boost

Five Star Business Finance provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals

Shares of Five Star Business Finance hit their 52-week high in morning trade on July 31 after the non-bank lender logged a 31.8 percent jump in net profit to Rs 183.7 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

After touching their 52-week high of Rs 866.95, shares of the company were trading 7.91 percent up at Rs 782 on the BSE at 9.50 am.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 139.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year FY23, it said in an exchange filing on July 29.

Its revenue soared 42.2 percent to Rs 480.4 crore from Rs 337.9 crore in Q1 FY23, while disbursements jumped 99 percent YoY to Rs 1,132 crore during the same period.

One of the fastest-growing companies in the segment, Five Star Business Finance provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals (secured by self-occupied residential property) with a strong presence in south India.

“Five Star delivered a fourth straight quarter of strong earnings with Q1FY24 PAT growing 32 percent YoY/9 percent QoQ, AUM grew 43 percent YoY/10 percent QoQ…AUM growth is led by branch expansion and increase in average ticket size due to inflation,” Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note.

Five Star added 75 branches YoY and 13 branches QoQ. Portfolio yield and Cost of Funds remained stable, leading to a stable QoQ spread but net interest margin (NIM) declined sharply by 73 bps due to high leverage.

“We reiterate ‘BUY’ given strong growth with improving asset quality. Management guided for higher AUM growth of 35 percent (from 30 percent) and better asset quality. We are revising up the target price to Rs 840 (from Rs 720),” it added.

Last month, brokerage firm Nomura had initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating.

“Five-Star’s key strength is in its strong underwriting practices, which have led to superior asset quality performance through cycles. The company follows a multi-layered underwriting approach with all loans sourced in-house with a strong focus on maker checker across all credit functions.

"Even for NPAs, the haircut has been negligible with not more than 2 percent IRR loss on settled NPLs. All these have led to credit cost (as a percent of net loans) of only 80bps during FY15-23, and we expect it to be 90bps during FY24-26F," the brokerage added.

Shares of the comp any are up 27 percent on YTD basis, while the 1-year return stands at 56 percent.

