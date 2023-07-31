Five-Star Busin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 480.37 crore, up 42.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 480.37 crore in June 2023 up 42.13% from Rs. 337.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.71 crore in June 2023 up 31.75% from Rs. 139.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.89 crore in June 2023 up 36.26% from Rs. 254.58 crore in June 2022.

Five-Star Busin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in June 2022.

Five-Star Busin shares closed at 725.10 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.66% returns over the last 6 months