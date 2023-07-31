English
    Five-Star Busin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 480.37 crore, up 42.13% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Five-Star Business Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 480.37 crore in June 2023 up 42.13% from Rs. 337.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.71 crore in June 2023 up 31.75% from Rs. 139.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.89 crore in June 2023 up 36.26% from Rs. 254.58 crore in June 2022.

    Five-Star Busin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in June 2022.

    Five-Star Busin shares closed at 725.10 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.66% returns over the last 6 months

    Five-Star Business Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations480.37435.79337.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations480.37435.79337.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.7095.9071.89
    Depreciation4.854.813.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies15.207.39-0.41
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.7829.5413.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax338.84298.14249.87
    Other Income3.203.501.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.04301.65250.96
    Interest96.1777.4164.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax245.87224.24186.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax245.87224.24186.16
    Tax62.1655.3646.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.71168.88139.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.71168.88139.43
    Equity Share Capital29.1429.1429.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.305.794.79
    Diluted EPS6.245.73--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.305.794.79
    Diluted EPS6.245.73--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

