 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Five-Star Busin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore, up 21.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Five-Star Business Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 386.54 crore in December 2022 up 21.86% from Rs. 317.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.00 crore in December 2022 up 27.84% from Rs. 118.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.52 crore in December 2022 up 16.06% from Rs. 232.22 crore in December 2021.

Five-Star Business Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 386.54 360.55
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 386.54 360.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 97.20 81.44
Depreciation 4.86 4.02
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 4.66 8.51
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 17.34 14.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.48 252.41
Other Income 2.18 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.66 253.72
Interest 63.14 60.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 201.52 192.82
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 201.52 192.82
Tax 50.52 48.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 151.00 144.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 151.00 144.18
Equity Share Capital 29.13 29.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.18 4.94
Diluted EPS 5.15 4.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.18 4.94
Diluted EPS 5.15 4.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited