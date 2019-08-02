Firstsource Solutions Q1 posts 2.9% rise in net profit to Rs 91.2 cr

BPO firm Firstsource Solutions Ltd on August 2 posted a 2.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 91.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Its revenues increased 6.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 979.8 crore in the quarter, Firstsource said in a statement.

"We have started FY20 on a good note as reflected by the revenue and profit growth. We are confident of sustaining this momentum and will continue to deliver strong performance and profitability in the coming quarters on the back off our digital offerings and solutions," RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Firstsource Solutions Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.

The company has appointed Vipul Khanna as the managing director and chief executive officer, effective August 2.