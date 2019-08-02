App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Firstsource Solutions Q1 posts 2.9% rise in net profit to Rs 91.2 cr

The company has appointed Vipul Khanna as the managing director and chief executive officer, effective August 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BPO firm Firstsource Solutions Ltd on August 2 posted a 2.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 91.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Its revenues increased 6.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 979.8 crore in the quarter, Firstsource said in a statement.

"We have started FY20 on a good note as reflected by the revenue and profit growth. We are confident of sustaining this momentum and will continue to deliver strong performance and profitability in the coming quarters on the back off our digital offerings and solutions," RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Firstsource Solutions Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.

The company has appointed Vipul Khanna as the managing director and chief executive officer, effective August 2.

Close
Its employee strength was 18,550 as of June 30, a reduction of 162 employees in the quarter.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Business #Firstsource Solutions Ltd #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.