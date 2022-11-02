 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Firstsource Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.02 crore, down 13.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.02 crore in September 2022 down 13.96% from Rs. 408.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.71 crore in September 2022 down 43.13% from Rs. 110.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.53 crore in September 2022 down 32.2% from Rs. 154.17 crore in September 2021.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 332.88 358.95 408.00
Other Operating Income 18.15 -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.02 358.95 408.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 178.05 187.84 199.82
Depreciation 22.30 23.40 21.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.98 69.12 62.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.69 78.59 124.20
Other Income 5.54 6.82 8.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.23 85.41 132.38
Interest 4.23 4.38 5.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.00 81.04 127.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.00 81.04 127.11
Tax 15.28 11.63 16.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.71 69.41 110.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.71 69.41 110.27
Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 1.02 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.99 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.02 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.99 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
