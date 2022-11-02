Firstsource Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.02 crore, down 13.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.02 crore in September 2022 down 13.96% from Rs. 408.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.71 crore in September 2022 down 43.13% from Rs. 110.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.53 crore in September 2022 down 32.2% from Rs. 154.17 crore in September 2021.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.