    Firstsource Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.02 crore, down 13.96% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 351.02 crore in September 2022 down 13.96% from Rs. 408.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.71 crore in September 2022 down 43.13% from Rs. 110.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.53 crore in September 2022 down 32.2% from Rs. 154.17 crore in September 2021.

    Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

    Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.50 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.88% returns over the last 6 months and -48.32% over the last 12 months.

    Firstsource Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations332.88358.95408.00
    Other Operating Income18.15----
    Total Income From Operations351.02358.95408.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost178.05187.84199.82
    Depreciation22.3023.4021.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.9869.1262.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.6978.59124.20
    Other Income5.546.828.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.2385.41132.38
    Interest4.234.385.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.0081.04127.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.0081.04127.11
    Tax15.2811.6316.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.7169.41110.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.7169.41110.27
    Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.921.021.66
    Diluted EPS0.890.991.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.021.66
    Diluted EPS0.890.991.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm