Firstsource Sol Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 408.00 crore, up 36.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 408.00 crore in September 2021 up 36.18% from Rs. 299.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.27 crore in September 2021 up 31.41% from Rs. 83.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.17 crore in September 2021 up 30.83% from Rs. 117.84 crore in September 2020.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2020.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 198.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.05% returns over the last 6 months and 167.86% over the last 12 months.