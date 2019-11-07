Firstsource Sol Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 220.61 crore, up 14.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.61 crore in September 2019 up 14.95% from Rs. 191.92 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.02 crore in September 2019 down 25.49% from Rs. 40.29 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.06 crore in September 2019 up 5.99% from Rs. 51.95 crore in September 2018.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2018.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 45.80 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -19.72% over the last 12 months.